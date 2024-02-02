Puducherry man wins Kerala X'mas New Year Bumper; requests not to reveal identity

Thiruvananthapuram: A man, who hails from Puducherry, won first prize in the Kerala Kerala Christmas New Year bumper lottery. The winner reached the lottery directorate in Thiruvananthapuram, handed over the ticket, and requested not to reveal his identity.



The winning ticket number for the prize of Rs 20 crore was XC-224091. It was sold by a lottery agent named Shahjahan from Palakkad. The ticket was sold to another sub-agent in Thiruvananthapuram a few weeks ago.

The results of Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 were announced at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on January 24. The bumper offers the highest first prize after the Thiruvonam bumper. The ticket price was Rs 400.