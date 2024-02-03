Only 2,080 among 28 lakh job-seekers in Kerala receive unemployment allowance

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite high unemployment rates, only 2,080 people were receiving unemployment allowance in Kerala, marking a stark decrease from the earlier figure of over 3,00,000 beneficiaries.

The dip in the number of beneficiaries has been attributed to the meagre allowance of Rs 120, which has remained unrevised for almost 25 years.

Candidates, who have an annual family income of up to Rs 12,00 and a monthly personal income of Rs 100 are eligible for the unemployment allowance. Additionally, those in the general category should have passed Class 10. Also, the allowance is granted to only those who have registered themselves with employment exchanges for a minimum of three years.

Members of the Scheduled Caste/Tribe and the differently-abled are also required to clear Class 10 to apply for the allowance. Earlier, the allowance was disbursed to those included in the list forwarded by local self-government institutions, and they were not required to produce an income certificate. The number of applicants significantly came down after the income certificate was made mandatory.

Incidentally, Kerala has 28 lakh job-seekers, according to official figures. According to the Kerala Economic Review, 2021, the unemployment rate among rural youth was 36.9 per cent, and 33.8 per cent in urban areas. The overall unemployment rate in the state stood at 10 per cent.