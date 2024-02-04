Kalamassery Judicial City: Govt plans for new HC building with 60 courts

Kochi: A significant step toward the relocation of the Kerala High Court to a new Judicial City in Kalamassery, has been taken following a high-level meeting held here on Sunday. The meeting concluded with plans to inspect the land designated for the HC complex and to explore additional land acquisition as needed.



The decision to establish a 28 lakh-square-foot judicial city, featuring 60 courts, a judicial academy, a mediation centre, and other modern institutions with international standards was made in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and High Court Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai.

State Law Minister P Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, A Muhammed Mushtaq, and Bechu Kurien Thomas among other higher officials also attended the meeting.

The proposed site for the Judicial City, spanning 27 acres at Kalamassery, will undergo an inspection by High Court judges and state ministers on February 17. The new complex is expected to resolve the space limitations of the current high court building, with facilities for judges' offices, advocate generals' offices, staff quarters, lawyers' chambers, and ample parking.

The plan, initially proposed by the HC due to spatial constraints at the existing complex, was agreed upon during the annual meeting between the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice on November 9, 2023. The challenges associated with acquiring additional land near the current high court for accommodations prompted the decision to establish Kalamassery as the ideal location for the judicial city, given its accessibility, travel conveniences, and strategic importance.

The high-level meeting took place on the day when Chief Minister Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the Directorate of Prosecution and Prosecution Academy headquarters here.

In his address, the CM highlighted that the state was far ahead in fighting crime and ensuring justice for victims. "It's a matter of pride that the prosecution system in Kerala is far better than any other state in the country." He added that the Prosecution Academy would significantly contribute to the professional development of prosecutor