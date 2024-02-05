Malayalam
Man suffers burns in acid attack while reading newspaper at home

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 05, 2024 10:07 AM IST Updated: February 05, 2024 10:26 AM IST
Rajesh from Kannur was attacked at home by an unidentified man. Representative image/iStock/TheaDesign
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A 47-year-old man suffered burns after an unidentified man threw acid on him on Sunday night. Rajesh, a timbre worker,  was attacked while he was reading a newspaper at home around 10 pm, Cherupuzha Police said.
It's suspected that a Kamballur native was behind the attack. The suspect fled the scene after dousing acid on Rajesh's face, police said. The survivor is currently admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Police said they have initiated a probe into the incident.

According the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) annual report  'Crime in India- 2022', West Bengal topped the list of acid attack cases in the country. The state reported 31 incidents of acid attack with 35 victims.

Uttar Pradesh with 25 victims in 23 incidents was second on the list, and Madhya Pradesh with 11 victims in seven incidents third. As per some news reports, 113 acid attack cases have been reported in Kerala since 2016. 

Across the country, 124 incidents of acid attack were reported with 140 victims, while 38 incidents of attempt to acid attack cases were recorded.

