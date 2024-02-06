Four, including DYFI leader, held for sexually assaulting teenager in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: Four people, including a local DYFI leader, were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Perunad here on Tuesday.

The accused are Joyal Thomas, Sajjad, Rafi and a minor boy. Joyal, a native of Madathummoozhy near Perunad, was the president of the DYFI Perunad zonal committee, officials said, adding he surrendered before the Ranni DySP late on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sajjad and Rafi were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. The minor is slated to be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Police have booked cases against 16 people in the case and three others for circulating a video of the crime. The incident came to light when the survivor showed reluctance to go to school and was subjected to counselling.

According to sources, the girl was first abused by a Chittar native, who established a relationship with her through Instagram, while the remaining accused abused her by threatening to release the video footage. The girl was subjected to frequent sexual abuse since June 2021, they added.