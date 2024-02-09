Malayalam
29-year-old Wayanad man sentenced to 49 years for abusing minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 09, 2024 07:51 PM IST Updated: February 09, 2024 07:55 PM IST
A P Muneer. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: The Kalpetta POCSO Court on Friday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 49 years in jail for sexually abusing of a minor girl. The fast-track court judge K R Sunilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs 2.27 lakh on A P Muneer of Pariyaram in Muttil.

The crime took place in December 2021 when Muneer was living near the survivor's house.

As per the case, Muneer befriended the girl and promised to marry her. He sexually abused her when she visited his rented place.

He continued to sexually abuse her by threatening that he would circulate her naked photographs, which he claimed he had in his possession. The police later found out that the man was lying about the photographs.

Then Kalpetta SHO O P Pramod was the investigation officer. sThe investigation was completed with the help of CPO O K Rassack. Public Prosecutor G Babitha appeared for the survivor.

