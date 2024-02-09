Thrissur collector issues order to attach properties of fake deposit scheme operators

Thrissur: The district magistrate has issued an order to confiscate the immovable properties owned by various financial institutions and their owners, who were found guilty of deceiving the public by illegally accepting deposits by offering exorbitant interest and not returning the money despite investors’ repeated demands..



The order was issued against the establishments and owners of the Ernakulam-based Masters Group, Masters Finserv, Masters Fincare and Masters Fincorp; Thiruvananthapuram-based Powernix Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Nirmal Krishna Nidhi Ltd, Nirmal Krishna Benefit Fund Ltd, Krishna Finance and Dubai Trading Solutions; Kannur-based Next Global Village Society, Kannur Urban Nidhi Ltd and Anytime Money Pvt Ltd; Malappuram-based Aksaa Eye Care Hospital Pvt Ltd, and Palakkad-based Global Solutions.

According to the order, tehsildars have been asked to prepare a list of the immovable properties owned by the accused. The district registrar has been directed to immediately issue necessary instructions to all sub-registrar officers concerned to temporarily freeze the further sale proceedings of the immovable properties of the accused.

Also, all heads of financial institutions have been directed to take necessary steps to freeze all types of accounts and fixed deposits opened in the names of the accused in banks, treasury and cooperative societies.