Artist Ramachandran dies from prolonged illness at 89

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2024 04:54 PM IST
Born in 1935 in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours. File Photo: J Suresh: Manorama.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Renowned artist A Ramachandran (89) died from prolonged illness at his residence here on Saturday. 

"He was sick for quite some time now and passed away at 9 this morning from medical complications", his son Rahul told PTI. Details of the last rites will be confirmed later, he added.

Born in 1935 in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oils and watercolours. He secured a diploma in fine arts from Santiniketan, Bengal in 1961.

Ramachandran served as the head of the art department at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation in 2005. Most of Ramachandran's works were influenced by Indian myths. Some of his popular paintings include Yayati, Urvashi, and Nuclear Ragini.
(With PTI inputs)

