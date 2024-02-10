Mananthavady elephant attack: Ajeesh's wife promised govt job, Rs 10 lakh compensation

Manathavady: The massive protest launched by the residents of Mananthavady following the death of 42-year-old Ajeesh by a wild elephant on Saturday has ended after an all-party meeting decided to give Rs 10 lakh compensation and a government job to his wife.

Ajeesh's relative said the government assured them that all their debts would be written off as he was the sole breadwinner of the family. It was also decided that his wife will be given a permanent job and Rs 10 lakh will be handed over as emergency financial assistance on Monday. Meanwhile, District Collector Renu Raj told the protesting people that she would be giving a favourable report to the government about sanctioning the remaining Rs 40 lakh of the Rs 50 lakh demanded.

Soon after the meeting, Ajeesh's body was shifted to the Wayanad Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, it was decided to transfer the elephant to Muthanga camp after tranquillising it. However, people in the area have demanded that the elephant be killed.

Earlier, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said Ajeesh's wife would be given a temporary job. However, it was decided in the meeting that the posting be permanent. Though residents protested again demanding that the Collector read out the resolutions of the meeting, she was later escorted from the area in a police vehicle.