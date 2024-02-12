Exalogic probe: Courts to consider three pleas today

Kochi/ Bengaluru: The Kerala and Karnataka High Courts will consider three petitions on Exalogic-CMRL financial deals on Monday.



The High Court of Kerala will be considering Shaun George's petition seeking an SFIO probe into the dealings, and another by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), requesting a stay order to halt the investigation.

The Karnataka High Court, meanwhile, will be considering Veena Thaikandiyil's plea, seeking a stay on the ongoing Serious Fraud Office (SFIO) investigation into her company Exalogic Solutions. Veena is the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The plea will be brought before Justice M Nagaprasanna's bench at 10.30 am on Monday.

The SFIO is currently inquiring into allegations of illegal money transactions involving Exalogic Solutions, the mining company CMRL, and KSIDC.

SFIO has already sent summons and notices to Veena demanding the production of relevant documents for the investigation. The documents requested by the probe agency form part of the writ petition filed by Veena, as she seeks to halt the investigative process.