Police arrest 3 accused in Kochi bar shooting

Kochi: Kerala police on Monday arrested three men in connection with a late-night shooting incident that happened at Katrikadavu Edassery bar on Sunday late night. Three bar employees were injured in the dispute.



One of the accused fired his "handgun" at the staff of the bar, following an altercation, said police. Police have arrested Dilshan Bose (34), Vijay Jose (32) and Shemir P A (34), all residents of Ernakulam, in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, four people who came to purchase liquor had a dispute on the road in front of the bar's main gate. As the bar manager objected to their quarrel, he was brutally assaulted by the accused later, police said. The manager was beaten up and thrashed on the face and left thigh.

Seeing the manager being attacked, two employees of the bar - Sujin and Akhil - rushed to the spot and tried to stop the accused. Enraged over this, the prime accused fired his handgun at them causing injuries on their abdomen and thighs, police added. The assailants managed to flee from the place in a car soon after the incident and the bar employees were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case was registered against four identifiable persons under various sections of IPC including 303 (attempt to murder). Police said the accused were nabbed based on CCTV visuals and other scientific evidence. The car of the suspects was earlier found abandoned in nearby Muvattupuzha.

(With PTI inputs)