Kozhikode school management conducts Ganapathy 'homam' to solve problems; DYFI workers disrupt puja

Kozhikode: An aided school at Nedumannur in Kuttiyadi here witnessed dramatic scenes on Tuesday night after the school management representatives took a few priests to perform 'Ganapati Homam' inside a classroom. DYFI workers who noticed vehicles in the school compound during night hours reached the school and disrupted the puja.



The Nedumannur Lower Primary School is owned by a family and funded by the state government. Thottilpalam police said the school's manager Aruna (60) and her family members, including her husband, her son and his wife, conducted Ganapathi 'homam', a fire ritual dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

“The 'puja' was performed by the family to remove some problems they believed afflicted the school building,” said Thottilpalam sub-inspector in charge of law and order.

He said the prayer was disrupted by people suspected to be workers of the DYFI, the youth front of the ruling CPM. The party alleged that the ritual was conducted on the school premises by BJP activists.

No case has been registered, said the police officer.