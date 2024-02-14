Malayalam
Car, which hit 7-year-old in Aluva, seized; driver claims ignorance

Our Correspondent
Published: February 14, 2024 11:45 AM IST
Graphic image (viewer discretion advised): The screengrab from a CCTV footage shows the boy (blurred) on the road before being run over by the car.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The police have taken into custody the car which ran over a seven-year-old boy in Aluva on Tuesday. The car belongs to a woman hailing from Edappaly, police said.
Meanwhile, the driver has informed the police that he was unaware of the accident.

The seven-year-old boy was run over by a car at Kuttamassery in Aluva on Tuesday. The car hit the boy, who had fallen out of an autorickshaw rode by his father, CCTV visuals showed. The boy was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The Aluva Rural SP has assured that action will be taken if any lapse were found on the part of the police. There were allegations that the police refused to intervene right away and told the family to file a complaint first.

