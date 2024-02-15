Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youth`s body found in abandoned quarry at Mukkom, police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2024 04:58 PM IST
Police said the exact cause of the death will be known after a post-mortem examination is conducted. Photo: Shutterstock images/Skyward Kick Productions
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Mukkom police began a probe on Thursday after the body of a youth was found in an abandoned quarry. The deceased person was identified as  Ilamkutty Parambil Anil from Thottakkad colony, Karassery. His body was discovered by the local residents on Thursday morning in a quarry at Maranchatty, a hilly remote area in the grama panchayat. 

Earlier the natives or police did not have any clue about the body's identity. Later they found a mobile phone near the body which helped in identifying the body. Anil left home on Wednesday allegedly following a quarrel with his family. 

Mukkom police reached the spot and initiated inquest procedures. According to police, investigation is on and more details will be known after the postmortem.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE