Youth`s body found in abandoned quarry at Mukkom, police begin probe

Kozhikode: Mukkom police began a probe on Thursday after the body of a youth was found in an abandoned quarry. The deceased person was identified as Ilamkutty Parambil Anil from Thottakkad colony, Karassery. His body was discovered by the local residents on Thursday morning in a quarry at Maranchatty, a hilly remote area in the grama panchayat.

Earlier the natives or police did not have any clue about the body's identity. Later they found a mobile phone near the body which helped in identifying the body. Anil left home on Wednesday allegedly following a quarrel with his family.



Mukkom police reached the spot and initiated inquest procedures. According to police, investigation is on and more details will be known after the postmortem.

