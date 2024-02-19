Malayalam
Two-year-old girl abducted in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 06:43 AM IST Updated: February 19, 2024 08:15 AM IST
Mary, two-year-old daughter of a nomad couple from Bihar was abducted from Pettah. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old daughter sleeping next to her mother was abducted from Pettah here on Sunday night. The child, Mary is the single daughter of Amardeep and Rabeena Davi from Bihar.

The nomad couple who engaged in selling honey reportedly migrated to Kerala recently along with their three children, aged father and mother. Mary was wearing a white printed t-shirt during the time of the abduction. 

Mary was sleeping next to her mother when the unidentified man abducted her. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

As per the statement of the child's brother, a person in a yellow scooter abducted her from the premises of All Saints College. The parents noticed the child missing around 12'0 o'clock. After searching the premises of the area, they approached police by 1 am on Monday. 

Police intensify search
Police have intensified the search across the district by forming five squads. Those who get any information on the missing child are requested to contact the police control room- 0471 2501801, 9497990008.

Police officials have been searching the nearby thickets and abandoned areas close to All Saints College since Monday morning. An investigating official told the media that CCTV visuals are being collected and examined in detail. A dog squad is also deployed for the search. Kollam DCP Nidhinraj P IPS reached Pettah police station to supervise the probe. 

