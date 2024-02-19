Malayalam
Governor Khan consoles victims’ families, to meet church leaders in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2024 11:00 AM IST
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits homes of wildlife attack victims. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Mananthavady: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday visited the houses of wildlife attack victims in the district amid raging protest against the state government over its failure in checking the human-animal conflict.

The Governor who reached the district on Saturday night began his visits at the house of Panachiyil Ajeesh at Chaligadha, Payyampalli. Khan consoled the family members and spent about 15 minutes with the family. He assured the wife and daughter that he would do whatever he could to ensure justice for them.

He also visited the house of Paul PV, a native of Vellachal who was killed in an elephant attack and the house of Prajeesh of Vakery who was killed and devoured by a tiger. The governor would also visit the house of the tribal boy who was partially paralyzed after being attacked by an elephant. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would also meet Bishop Jose Porunnedam at Bishop House at Mananthavady where the representatives of the Church would discuss with him the challenges faced by the farming community in the district.

The Governor is staying at Forest Inspection Bungalow Mananthavady. He also met the representatives of farmers who apprised him on the intense wildlife attacks and poor plight of farmers across the district.  

