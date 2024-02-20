Belur Makhna returns residential areas of Wayanad; Officials issue alert

Wayanad: The killer wild elephant Belur Makhna has reportedly reached the inhabited areas of Marakkadavu, near Pulpally in Wayanad. The elephant, crossing the river Kabani, was sighted in the wee hours of Tuesday in local farmlands near the river.

The animal later returned to the Karnataka forest region.

A combined team of Kerala and Karnataka forest officials are monitoring the movement of Belur Makhna through the radio-collar signals. Authorities have also alerted residents of Perikkalloor and Marakkadavu areas to exercise caution.

The animal was previously spotted over the past two days in the Bairakuppa forest region of Karnataka.

The elephant had trampled Panachiyil Ajeesh (42), a tractor driver, to death on February 10 after he ran to the compound of a house to escape from the animal at Padamala near Mananthavady.

The elephant was once captured by the Karnataka forest department and released later with a radio collar before it crossed the Kerala border and entered regions of Wayanad.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is scheduled in Wayanad to discuss on the recurring wildlife incursions and attacks. The meeting, convened by Forest Minister AK Saseendran along with ministers MB Rajesh and K Rajan will take place at 10 am on Tuesday.

An announcement may be made at the gathering regarding the distribution of compensation dues to the dependents of the victims of wildlife attacks. Additionally, the Forest Minister is set to visit the households of wildlife attack victims.

The UDF plans to protest during the meeting, citing governmental inaction, while the BJP has stated it will abstain from attending.