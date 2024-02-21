Don’t take picture of Supplyco outlets without approval: CMD Sriram Venkitaraman

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chairman and Managing Director of Supplyco (CMD), Sriram Venkitaraman, has recently issued directives prohibiting the filming of Supplyco outlets which are struggling to distribute subsidized daily necessities.



The circular also warned employees against publicly discussing the organisation's challenges and outlined strict repercussions for non-compliance.

The order further restricts anyone, including media personnel, from recording footage of the Supplyco shops without prior approval. Justifying the move, the circular explained that the restriction aims to safeguard commercial interests due to competition with other retail outlets.

Regional Managers, along with Depot and Outlet Managers, are tasked with ensuring adherence to the new guidelines