Kozhikode man arrested for illegal possession of bullets and metal balls

Kozhikode: Thiruvambadi police arrested a man here for the possession of ammunition, which included 16 bullets and 755 metal balls suitable for use in firearms.

Circle Inspector Anil Kumar arrested Anand Raj, a local labourer from Pambizhampara following a search operation done at Anand’s residence on Tuesday.



The inspection revealed that the bullets were of the type that can be fired from single-barrel guns, and the metal balls appeared to be the kind that could be loaded into such bullets, said police.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that the seized items were for assisting licensed shooters in culling wild boars. There were no prior criminal cases recorded against Raj, added Anil Kumar.

Raj was arrested on Tuesday night and is slated to be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at Thamarassery. An examination of the confiscated items will be carried out by arms experts, stated police.