Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kozhikode man arrested for illegal possession of bullets and metal balls

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2024 11:04 AM IST
Circle Inspector Anil Kumar arrested Anand Raj, a local labourer from Pambizhampara following a search operation done at Anand’s residence on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Thiruvambadi police arrested a man here for the possession of ammunition, which included 16 bullets and 755 metal balls suitable for use in firearms.

Circle Inspector Anil Kumar arrested Anand Raj, a local labourer from Pambizhampara following a search operation done at Anand’s residence on Tuesday.

The inspection revealed that the bullets were of the type that can be fired from single-barrel guns, and the metal balls appeared to be the kind that could be loaded into such bullets, said police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that the seized items were for assisting licensed shooters in culling wild boars. There were no prior criminal cases recorded against Raj, added Anil Kumar.

Raj was arrested on Tuesday night and is slated to be presented before the Judicial Magistrate at Thamarassery. An examination of the confiscated items will be carried out by arms experts, stated police.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE