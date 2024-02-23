Kerala police to acquire anti-drone systems worth Rs 60 lakh per unit

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police are set to acquire anti-drone or counter-unmanned aerial technology to ground drones flying without permission.



The proposed system will be used to provide security for meetings attended by VIPs, high-security zones, and places where people pose a threat to the law and order situation.

The Centre has already set aside Rs 500 crore to States for cyber security mechanisms and other security systems. Kerala would be utilising this fund to purchase 20 anti-drone systems for Rs 60 lakh a unit. The State has also sought central government aid to procure the systems for all districts.

The anti-drone technology employs radio frequency analysers and sensors to mitigate airborne threats. The State plans to procure the systems ahead of VIPs visiting the State for campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.