Bike-borne men intercept, attack professor-doctor couple's car in Malappuram

Ponnani: In a suspected case of road rage, two bike-borne men waylaid and assaulted a car in which a family was travelling, leaving a woman and her child injured on Tirur-Chamravattom Road late on Thursday.



The police said two men, identified as Aneesh and Bineesh, both aged 35 and residents of Eswaramangalam, were arrested and remanded in custody.

The family, Associate Professor A Noufal of CUSAT, wife Dr Shaharbanu of Rajagiri Hospital, and their two children were proceeding to Kozhikode from Kochi when the incident occurred around 10.30 pm.

The accused allegedly started tailing the car for about seven kilometres from Ponnani, honking, and showering abuses at the car passengers. They even overtook the four-wheeler at times, before intercepting it on the Tirur-Chamravattom Road. The accused were angry since the car rep;ortedly did not allow them to overtake.

When the family refused the duo's demand to roll down the windows, they smashed the driver-side windshield. Dr Shaharbanu and the child were injured after being hit by flying glass shards.

An advocate from Thiruvananthapuram and other passersby intervened and detained the men till the Ponnani police arrived at the scene and arrested them. The family later continued their journey in another vehicle after their damaged car was shifted to the police station.

The accused were presented before a court and remanded in custody.