Kozhikode to host Kerala Tech Expo 2024 from Feb 29 to March 2

Kozhikode: Kozhikode is gearing up for the Kerala Technological Expo (KTX) 2024, scheduled from February 29 to March 2 at the Calicut Trade Centre in Sarovaram. The event, which converges tech giants and modern innovations, is organised by the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI2.0).

Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the expo by unveiling a brochure that showcases the region’s commitment to tech advancement. NASSCOM chairperson Rajesh Nambiar will be the chief guest of the event, which features insightful discussions and seminars.

The KTX 2024 is set to feature 120 stalls, providing attendees a glimpse into the innovation, products, and services of leading companies and startups, said the Malabar Chamber President MA Mehboob in a recent press conference.

A series of talks by industry leaders, visionaries, and experts will delve into significant topics such as AI, cloud computing, blockchain, digital payments, cybersecurity, retail, and healthcare. The event aims to enrich participants with the knowledge of the latest tech trends and the digital ecosystem’s evolution.

Key discussions will also focus on the Middle East market, exploring opportunities and strategies for collaboration between local and global businesses.

KTX 2024 will not only be a showcase of technology but also facilitate networking among government bodies, academic institutions, industry players, and the startup community as part of the CITI2.0 collaborative initiative. This consortium includes the Malabar Chamber of Commerce, Govt. Cyber Park, IIM Kozhikode, NIT-Calicut, UL Cyber Park, KSITIL, Calicut Management Association, CREDAI, and Calicut Forum For IT (CAFIT).