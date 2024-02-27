Car accident: Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu to face MVD action

Kochi: The Motor Vehicle Department has initiated action to suspend the driving licence of national award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu over a road accident due to overspeeding. A bike rider was injured after the car in which the actor was behind the wheels rammed into him.

The incident related to the case took place on Thammanam-Karanakodam road. Suraj's speeding car crashed into Manjeri native Sarath's bike during night hours on July 29, 2023. Sarath (31) suffered a fracture on his right big toe and injuries on other toes.

Palarivattom police registered a case and handed over the FIR to the Motor Vehicle Department.

Though the MVD has sent three notices to Suraj seeking a rationale for avoiding suspension of his driving license, he didn't respond. Following this, the department has decided to suspend his licence.