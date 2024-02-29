BJP Wayanad district president shown the door over his 'cassock-clad troublemakers' comment

Wayanad: BJP which has been cosying up to Church priests of late has shunted out K P Madhu as the party's Wayanad district president after he made a scorn-filled remark 'cassock clad priests are the troublemakers' recently. He made this comment during a press conference held on the sidelines of a tense situation at Pulppalli when the procession carrying the body of V P Paul, who was killed in an elephant attack, turned violent.

BJP district general secretary Prasanth Malavayal has been given the charge of president for the time being. Madhu's comment was largely perceived as inopportune as it came at a time when the state and national leaders of BJP and union ministers and Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan were constantly interacting with the church leaders over the burning issue of human-animal conflict. During the controversial press conference, Madhu also said that the police were slapping cases only on communal lines targeting a community.

K P Madhu has confirmed that it was his controversial comment that cost his post. Madhu told Onmanorama that his statement was construed as one in conflict with the national policy of BJP which has been trying to woo Christian minorities.

Though Madhu had expressed his regret over his comment, there was much hue and cry for his removal both from the party and from the church circles. Leaders of various pro-church organizations during a visit of state-level BJP leaders had expressed their protest over the comment of the BJP district president which resulted in the speedy exit of Madhu from the post.