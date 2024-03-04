BJP's LS candidate Anil Antony to meet a miffed PC George today

Kottayam: The BJP central leadership is reportedly upset with senior leader PC George over his public expression of discontent for not considering him for the Lok Sabha election seat in Pathanamthitta. In an attempt to resolve the issue, BJP candidate Anil Antony is set to personally meet with George on Monday. Anil Antony, acting on directions from the party's high command, will be meeting with George at his residence after coordinating with BJP district leaders in Kottayam.



Thushar Vellappally, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena(BDJS), which is part of the NDA alliance, had reported George's critical remarks to the central leadership. Moreover, the central leadership has sought an explanation from the state leadership on the discontent that has been brewing within the BJP ranks in Pathanamthitta since the announcement of Anil Antony's candidacy.

A district-level BJP leader also criticised the leadership for its choice. Shyam Thattiyil, the District President of Karshaka Morcha was also expelled for his harsh criticism of Anil Antony.

PC George had slammed Thushar Vellappally and Vellappaly Nateshan for shunning him in Pathanamthitta.

“Anil Antony faces the challenge of gaining acceptance in a constituency where his father, Congressman AK Antony's endorsement is non-existent, further magnifying the difficulties,” PC George had said.