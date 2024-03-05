Historian Dalit Bandhu N K Jose dies at 95

Vaikom: Prominent Dalit historian and social activist NK Jose, known as Dalit Bandhu, has passed away at the age of 95. He died at his residence Namashivayam in Vaikom’s Vechur at 3.00 pm on Tuesday.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on February 11 at 3.00 pm at his home.

Born to Kuriakose and Mariamma on February 29, 1929, NK Jose completed his primary education at Vechoor Devi Vilasam School, Ullala NSS School, Cherthala Government Boys School, and Changanacherry SB High School.

He then joined Thevara Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam, and further continued his studies at St Albert's College. He then joined Gandhi Ashram in Wardha, Maharashtra and worked for six years.

He was deeply influenced by the teachings of Ram Manohar Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, and Jayaprakash Narayan. Notably, Jose also served as secretary to Jayaprakash Narayan. He was married to Thankamma Jose.