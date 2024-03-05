Sidharthan’s death: VC suspends veterinary varsity Dean, men’s hostel assistant warden

Wayanad: The Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr PC Saseendran, has suspended Dean MK Narayanan and tutor Dr R Kanthanadhan over the death of Siddharthan, a second-year student.

MK Narayanan, who also served as the warden of the men’s hostel, and Dr R Kanthanadhan, an Assistant Professor and assistant hostel warden, were deemed to have failed in their duties and responsibilities, said the VC issuing the suspension order.

“Lapses were found in the part of the Dean and tutor. They failed to communicate the incident to the VC or other responsible authorities,” VC stated. The explanations given by Narayanan and Kanathanadhan were also unsatisfactory, added the VC.

The order of suspension comes amidst calls from Sidharthan's father and the Youth Congress for more severe action, demanding to include the Dean as an accused in the case.

Sidharthan was found hanged inside the toilet of the varsity hostel on February 18. Allegations surfaced about him being harassed and physically assaulted by a group of senior students from February 14 to 18, after he expressed affection for a girl during a college event.

Police have arrested 18 individuals, reportedly SFI activists, in connection to the case and have charged them with criminal conspiracy, which could result in a minimum prison sentence of two years. A life sentence can be imposed if they are convicted of murder charges.