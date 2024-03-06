Wild boar injures tribal youth in Nilambur

Malappuram: A tribal youth was injured in a wild boar attack on Wednesday in Palakkayam Kattunaikka colony. Akhil (25), son of Vijayan, was bitten on the leg by a wild boar while collecting honey with his seven friends in the Kanjirappuzha forest area.

The boar emerged from behind a fallen tree, prompting the group to escape by climbing a nearby tree. Akhil, however, was bitten while ascending the tree but managed to reach safety at the top.

After the attack, Akhil's companions carried him for approximately five kilometres to the Adyanpara check dam. He was then transported to Nilambur District Hospital for treatment.

In another incident near Manjeri on Tuesday, an auto driver died in an accident while trying to avoid a collision with a group of wild boars on the road.