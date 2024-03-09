Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NDA-ally BDJS to announce final list of candidates today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 09, 2024 11:21 AM IST
Thushar Vellappally. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is poised to unveil its roster of candidates for the upcoming elections on Saturday. BDJS, a significant ally within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will be vying for seats in Kottayam, Idukki, Mavelikkara, and Chalakudy.

Following a state executive meeting in Cherthala, BDJS had confirmed that its party chief, Thushar Vellappally, will be their candidate for Kottayam.

ES Sheeba, leader of the SNDP women's wing, and Baiju Kalasala are expected to emerge as BDJS candidates in Chalakudy and Mavelikkara, respectively. Thushar Vellappally was tasked with selecting the candidate for the Idukki seat during the state executive meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Insiders speculate that Mathew Stephen, former Kerala Congress leader and ex-Udumbanchola MLA, may be an unexpected choice for Idukki, leveraging his strong ties with the local Christian community.
As the dominant party within the coalition, BDJS will consult the BJP and make the final decision. The official announcement is scheduled for 1 pm in Kottayam.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE