NDA-ally BDJS to announce final list of candidates today

Kottayam: The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is poised to unveil its roster of candidates for the upcoming elections on Saturday. BDJS, a significant ally within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will be vying for seats in Kottayam, Idukki, Mavelikkara, and Chalakudy.



Following a state executive meeting in Cherthala, BDJS had confirmed that its party chief, Thushar Vellappally, will be their candidate for Kottayam.

ES Sheeba, leader of the SNDP women's wing, and Baiju Kalasala are expected to emerge as BDJS candidates in Chalakudy and Mavelikkara, respectively. Thushar Vellappally was tasked with selecting the candidate for the Idukki seat during the state executive meeting.

Insiders speculate that Mathew Stephen, former Kerala Congress leader and ex-Udumbanchola MLA, may be an unexpected choice for Idukki, leveraging his strong ties with the local Christian community.

As the dominant party within the coalition, BDJS will consult the BJP and make the final decision. The official announcement is scheduled for 1 pm in Kottayam.