Tribal boys missing from Thrissur found dead

Thrissur: The widespread search for the two children who went missing from Vellikulangara Sastampoovam tribal colony on Saturday proved futile as their bodies were found on Saturday afternoon. The search team first found the body of eight-year-old Arun Kumar, son of Kadar Veettil Rajasekharan near the fire line near the forest and later found the body of Saji Kuttan (15), son of Kadar Veettil Kuttan.

Both bodies were found in two different spots near the tribal colony.

Police assume that Arun Kumar had died after falling from a tree while collecting honey. Saji Kuttan who is mentally challenged is suspected of starving to death after seeking shelter in a tree. Sources confirmed that Arun Kumar's body was recovered in a decomposed state. Hence, it is assumed that Arun Kumar died on March 2.

Thrissur sub collector, Divisional Forest Officer and DySP are camping on the spot. The offiical sources confirmed that both bodies will be taken to Chalakkudy taluk hospital after inquest procedures.

The children both belonging to the Kadar tribal community who live inside the forest, went missing on March 2 morning. At first, their family members believed that the duo went to visit their relatives who live inside the forest. As the boys didn't return, the families approached Vellikulangara police. Following this, police and forest officials launched a search on Friday.

Seven teams of 15 members each have been searching for the children for the past two days. A team of senior officials from both departments were also camping in the area to lead the search operations.