'Saw Sidharthan undergoing torture,' says classmate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 09, 2024 09:48 AM IST
Akshay. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

In a significant development, a classmate of JS Sidharthan Akshay has given a statement that he witnessed the student being subjected to brutal torture.

Sidharthan's family had accused Akshay, a fellow student and SFI activist, of remaining silent about the torture despite being aware of the situation. They further alleged that Akshay was exempted from police scrutiny. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also asserted that  Udumbanchola MLA and CPM leader MM Mani was shielding Akshay.

Sidharthan, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at Pookode, was found dead in the college hostel washroom. His parents have claimed that some of his college mates told them that he was beaten to death by some senior students and SFI activists.

The father contended that according to the postmortem report, his son's body had injuries and an empty stomach, indicating that he was brutally beaten up and not given any food.
Police had arrested all 18 accused in the case pertaining to Sidharthan.

