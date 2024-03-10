Thrissur: The decomposed body of the tribal teenager, Arun Kumar, who went missing from the Vellikulangara Sastampoovam tribal colony, was reportedly five days old when found near a fire line adjacent to the forest.

Another boy, Saji Kuttan, who had a mental disability, was found dead at a different location, with his body's condition suggesting he died about three days earlier.

Arun Kumar (8) and Saji Kuttan (15) were reported missing on March 2. The colony authorities registered a complaint about the missing children at the Vellikulangara police station on Friday. Following the search operation, Arun, son of Rajasekharan, was found first, and later Saji, son of Kuttan, was located. The deceased belonged to the Kadar tribal community.

Initial reports indicated that Arun Kumar might have suffered a fatal fall from a tree while collecting honey. In contrast, Saji Kuttan is believed to have died from starvation after seeking shelter in a tree.