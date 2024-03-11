Kochi: Kerala Technological University professor and dean Dr Vinu on Monday moved a plea in the High Court against the appointment of V A Arun Kumar, the son of CPM stalwart and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, as director of Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).

In his plea, Vinu has alleged that the government amended the eligibility criteria of the IHRD director to appoint Arun.



As per the amended criteria, instead of teaching experience, anyone who worked as an additional director will be considered for the post of IHRD director. The petitioner alleged that the executive committee recommended the amendment to the government in violation of existing norms. As per rules, only the governing body of the IHRD is empowered to make recommendations to the government.

Before the amendment, candidates holding M.Tech degree with 15 years of teaching experience and administrative experience as principal/professor or M.Tech with 10 years of teaching experience and five years of experience in a similar field were only eligible to be appointed as IHRD director.

Apart from this, those who worked in the central government's deputation were also considered for the post. However, the government issued an order on December 13, 2023, diluting this criteria. It is alleged that the authority amended the norms to appoint Arun.

In the plea, the KTU dean requested the court to annul this order and notification inviting applications for the IHRD director's post.

The court has sent a notice to the government, IHRD and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking an explanation for the plea.

In 2011, Arun Kumar faced a Vigilance probe over the alleged illegal appointment and promotion given to him. But after a detailed probe, the Vigilance has given a clean chit to Arun Kumar citing the case was unwarranted and submitted a report in the court seeking closure of the case in 2017.