Nobody from BJP approached Padmaja to join the party: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Nobody from the BJP approached Padmaja Venugopal who joined the party on Thursday, said NDA Thrissur candidate Suresh Gopi. Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Gopi said Padmaja herself met BJP leaders in New Delhi and showed her willingness to join the party and hence she was given the party membership.

To a query as to how the NDA candidate sees UDF candidate K Muraleedharan and his sister Padmaja Venugopal pitted against each other seeking vote for UDF and NDA, respectively, Gopi responded, “Nobody came and invited her. She herself went to Delhi and expressed her willingness to join the party and she was accepted. If my leadership accepts her, I should accept her, too.”

Gopi went on to add that it is up to Muraleedharan and Venugopal to decide whether they are siblings. “Let them determine first, whether they are related to each other. Didn't they even question Kalyanikutty Amma?” he added.

On the question of how the minority votes will have an impact in the upcoming polls, Gopi said he doesn’t want to appease any particular religion. “I intend to approach the people directly and seek votes from them, not from any particular sect. Let the people decide," he opined.

The NDA candidate hoped that the current political issues such as the death of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode student Siddarthan and missing of documents from the court related to the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu should be discussed in the election. Gopi said he could sense the anti-incumbency against the LDF government in the state and hoped it would turn into votes in favour of the NDA.