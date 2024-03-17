Heavy congestion at toll booths of Thalassery-Mahe Bypass, commuters on protest mode

Kannur: Thalassery-Mahe Bypass, which was expected to provide relief to commuters from the hectic traffic is hardly meeting the purpose, barely a week after it was inaugurated. Heavy traffic congestion at the toll collection booth in the bypass causes heavy traffic blocks. The newly constructed six-lane bypass has only four toll booths. This is causing difficulty for emergency vehicles, including ambulances, to pass through, which is a major concern.



According to commuters, they have to spend 15 to 30 minutes at the toll plaza. Apart from this, emergency vehicles like ambulances are also getting stuck in the block. Though the district administration has decided to create a dedicated lane for emergency vehicles it is not clear when it would be open. NHAI has not set up a full-fledged toll plaza in the stretch as they have plans to shift it to Kalyassery after the completion of the highway works.

"My family and I were travelling through the newly opened Mahe bypass to attend a funeral. Unfortunately, we got stuck in the toll booth for 30 minutes due to a huge blockage of vehicles. We requested the gate to be opened, but it took some time. Thankfully, we were able to make it to the funeral in time. Otherwise, we would not have been able to pay our last respects to the deceased," Mohammad Shafi, a native of Thana, said.

"I asked them to open the gate as the number of vehicles in the queue exceeded the limit, but they were a little rude. I have learned that most bypass commuters do not have Fastag and it results in significant traffic jams at the toll plaza from the first day itself," Mohammed Shafi added.

Heavy traffic at the toll plaza has almost doubled the travel time on the bypass. The congestion at the toll plaza has resulted in huge protests from the commuters. "If the authorities continue with the way they are collecting the toll at present, Youth Congress will block the tollbooth and protest. We cannot sit idle in such situations," Youth Congress district president Vijil Mohanan said.