PM Modi to lead roadshow in Palakkad tomorrow

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to conduct a roadshow here on Tuesday in an effort to rally support for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The roadshow is scheduled to commence at 8:30 am from Kottamaidan anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the Head Post Office in the town. Preceding Modi's roadshow, the BJP is set to organize a bike rally in the town this evening.



Modi's roadshow in Palakkad follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies. Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister asserted that "The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala" in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while criticizing the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF for alleged corruption and incompetence.

Prior to his engagements in the region on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that there is "exceptional fervor" in favor of the NDA in the south, where the BJP is striving to make significant gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, the PM will address rallies in Shivamogga, Karnataka, and Jagtial, Telangana, in addition to holding a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. These engagements reflect the BJP's earnest endeavors to make substantial political strides in the southern states, aiming to achieve its stated goal of securing 400 Lok Sabha seats in this election.

The party is targeting a significant number of the available 131 Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep. In the outgoing House, the BJP had no representation from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which collectively possess 20 and 39 seats, respectively.