Actor Kalabhavan Soby George arrested for job fraud, his Benz car seized

Wayanad: Actor Kalabhavan Soby George, 56, was arrested for allegedly defrauding individuals by offering jobs within the country and abroad.

George was taken into custody by the Sulthan Bathery Police from Chathannoor in Kollam. The police also confiscated a Benz car used by the accused.

At least 26 cases have been registered against him, including six in Wayanad.

The arrest was based on a cheating case filed at the Sulthan Bathery Police Station by a native of Thannitheruvu, Pulppalli here. The complainant allegedly paid Rs 3,04,200 to George on the promise of a job in Switzerland. The bank transactions took place between September 2021 and September 2022.

George, a native of Kakkanad in Ernakulam, was arrested earlier in connection with a job fraud. He allegedly took money from a person promising a Visa. There are four cases against George registered at the Pulpalli Police Station and one in Ambalavayal.

According to the police, George defrauded job aspirants of around Rs 25 lakh from Wayanad alone.

Meanwhile, George refuted the allegations. “The cases against me came up after I gave a statement in connection with the death of celebrity violist Balabhaskar,” George told reporters while he was produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery.

Balabhaskar died in an accident on October 2, 2018. George had claimed after the accident that Balabhaskar's wasn't an accident death, but a meticulously executed murder. He had also claimed that he could identify those who were present at the accident spot.

The police team that arrested George comprised Sub Inspector K V Sasikumar, Senior CPO K S Arunjith and CPOs V R Anith, M Midhin and P K Sumesh. George has been remanded to judicial custody.