Javadekar meeting fuels speculation over CPM leader Rajendran's imminent BJP entry

New Delhi: Devikulam ex-MLA S Rajendran has been seen in discussions with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering speculation about his potential switch to the party. Rajendran reportedly met BJP's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar at his residence in Delhi, where he remains currently.



Rajendran was suspended from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during the last assembly elections over accusations of attempting to undermine the election campaign of LDF candidate A Raja. Although the suspension has lapsed, Rajendran chose not to renew his membership with the CPM.

Efforts were made by the local CPM leadership to re-enlist him, but Rajendran hesitated, thus fueling rumors of his possible departure from the party.

BJP's national leader from Chennai and local leaders met Rajendran at his house in Ikkanagar last month and had a discussion. After this state leaders also approached him. But the ex-MLA denied the allegation that he was going to the BJP and attended LDF candidate Joyce George's Devikulam constituency convention the other day, and being named the patron of the party’s constituency campaign.