Satheesan spreading fabricated photo of my wife with Rajeev Chandrasekhar: EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: LDF convener E P Jayarajan accused Opposition leader V D Satheesan of engaging in 'dirty politics' and disseminating obscene videos. Jayarajan claimed that the Congress leader was responsible for circulating an obscene video targeting the Thrikakkara candidate.

"Satheesan is parading around in white after slandering everyone. He's behind the fabricated photo of my wife alongside Rajeev Chandrasekhar. My wife has filed a complaint with the Kannur district police chief. He's also spreading false information about the Chief Minister and Swapna Suresh," Jayarajan asserted.

"She (his wife) hasn't met or spoken to Chandrasekhar. We haven't spoken on the phone," Jayarajan clarified.

Additionally, Jayarajan announced his intention to sell the stake in his wife's name in Vaidekam resort if he finds buyers. "As a committed communist, I won't allow my reputation to be tarnished. That's why we're selling the stake," Jayarajan emphasised.