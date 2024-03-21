Kalamandalam says its name prefixed to Sathyabhama is a blight on the institution

The Kerala Kalamandalam has condemned the racist remarks made by classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama aimed at Mohiniyattam artiste RLV Ramakrishnan.

Sathyabhama caused a furore by dismissing male Mohiniyattam performers and saying Ramakrishnan had the 'colour of a crow'. She continued her rant before mediapersons by saying 'dark-skinned' kids do not win beauty pageants.

A copy of the press note issued by Kerala Kalamandalam (left) and Kalamandalam Sathyabhama.

Despite being called out publicly by a large section of society, including popular dancers and other celebrities, Sathyabhama refused to retract her statements.

Kerala Kalamandalam, the premier institution in the state for the promotion of traditional performing arts, issued a press release to distance itself from Sathyabhama, who is a former student of the institution.

"Kerala Kalamandalam condemns the statements and reactions from Kalamandalam Sathyabhama. Adding Kalamandalam to the name of people who make remarks unbecoming for a civilised society is a blight on the institution. It is hereby declared that other than being an alumna this person has no connection with Kerala Kalamandalam," the release signed by Registrar Dr Rajesh Kumar P and Vice-Chancellor Prof. B Ananthakrishnan said.