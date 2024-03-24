Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Transformer falls on road in TVM; narrow escape for car passengers

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 24, 2024 12:37 PM IST Updated: March 24, 2024 01:28 PM IST
Heavy traffic jam was reported on Pallippuram-Kazhakkoottam road as the transformer blocked the road. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A few car passengers had a narrow escape when a KSEB transformer fell on the road at Kazhakkoottam here on Sunday morning. It is learnt that the car driver managed to slam the brake immediately after noticing the transformer collapsing. 

Manorama News reported that the transformer fell down after a water pipeline to the Kazhakkoottam CRPF camp burst. It reportedly broke down when the authority pumped water on Sunday morning. Soon, the water flowed to the transformer's base, making it to cave in. 
It is also alleged that lapses in the installation of the transformer led to the incident.

Heavy traffic jam was reported on the Pallippuram-Kazhakkoottam road after the collapsed transformer blocked the road.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE