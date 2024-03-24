Transformer falls on road in TVM; narrow escape for car passengers

Thiruvananthapuram: A few car passengers had a narrow escape when a KSEB transformer fell on the road at Kazhakkoottam here on Sunday morning. It is learnt that the car driver managed to slam the brake immediately after noticing the transformer collapsing.



Manorama News reported that the transformer fell down after a water pipeline to the Kazhakkoottam CRPF camp burst. It reportedly broke down when the authority pumped water on Sunday morning. Soon, the water flowed to the transformer's base, making it to cave in.

It is also alleged that lapses in the installation of the transformer led to the incident.



Heavy traffic jam was reported on the Pallippuram-Kazhakkoottam road after the collapsed transformer blocked the road.