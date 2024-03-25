Poll cafe: The camaraderie among Chalakudy's candidates

The Poll Cafe, an interaction between the candidates of the three leading fronts at Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency arranged by Malayala Manorama, reflected their deep camaraderie.



LDF nominee Prof C Raveendranath is addressed as ‘Maash’ (teacher), by one and all, including his rivals in the elections. UDF candidate Benny Behanan and NDA’s K A Unnikrishnan refer to the other as ‘Chettan’ (elder brother).

All the three leaders have been friends for many years, but they got together in a long time for Manorama’s poll event after becoming the candidates at Chalakudy. They were unanimous in revealing the special feature of the contest in the seat: “We will run a campaign which respects the opposing candidates, against whom we will not engage in malicious propaganda.”

The LDF, UDF and NDA candidates had a similar outlook on the severe summer heat: “Despite the high mercury levels, our supporters are so enthusiastic about campaigning, which inspires us too. While interacting with common people, we forget all our personal troubles.”

Benny thanked Unnikrishnan, who is also an SNDP leader, for providing the organisation’s hall rent-free to conduct his programmes as the sitting Member of Parliament (MP). To which the NDA candidate replied, “We will let out the SNDP hall free of cost for all events which benefit the people. Even programmes organized by Innocent (who was the LDF’s MP from Chalakudy before Benny) were held there without collecting the rent.”

Referring to his close association with the LDF candidate, Benny said: “Raveendranath is a vegetarian who doesn’t even eat eggs. Once, we travelled to China together. There, it was my task to carefully select each dish which is totally vegetarian. Raveendranath had full faith in me and ate everything I suggested.”

Incidentally, Benny was among the first persons NDA candidate Unnikrishnan contacted over the phone when his name was announced for the seat. Moreover, the families of Benny and Unnikrishnan are also close.

The LDF, UDF and NDA candidates were together in condemning the recent public humiliation of dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, a resident of Chalakudy, over his colour. Kerala, which prided itself on social reformation, was currently witnessing some regressive tendencies, they felt.

Reading books on Science and Philosophy is Raveendranath’s pastime. A football player while young, Benny is still passionate about sports. At the same time, Unnikrishnan never misses an opportunity to sing a song during any free time between his busy schedule in public service.

When it was suggested to conclude the Poll Cafe with a song by Unnikrishnan, the other two candidates gave their approval. The NDA candidate rendered the evergreen Malayalam number ‘Pranasakhi, njan verumoru…’ and Benny joined him. Meanwhile, Raveendranath accompanied them by tapping his fingers on the table.

As soon as Unnikrishnan’s song was over, Benny began another Malayalam classic, “Periyaare, periyaree…” gazing at the River Periyar flowing gently beside the venue. Raveendranath too did not wish to miss the fun and rendered, “Innale neeyoru sundara raagamayen…” - yet another popular romantic number.

The event closed with Benny’s comment that the love songs sung by his rivals could be the remnants of some old memories. The UDF, LDF and NDA candidates hugged each other and walked out of the hall to join their supporters, who braved the heat to resume the campaigning.