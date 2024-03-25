Malappuram man detained for allegedly beating 2-year-old daughter to death

Malappuram: Complaints have surfaced alleging that a two-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father in a tragic incident in Malappuram's Udirumpoyil. The child's mother and her relatives have filed a complaint against the father Muhammad Faiz. The police have take Faiz into custody.



Reports indicate that the child's body bears signs of being beaten. The father took the child to the hospital on Sunday evening, claiming that the she choked on food. Police maintain that the cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, relatives have informed Manorama News that they witnessed the incident, stating that the child was thrown onto the cot by her father. They alleged that the toddler had already died before being taken to the hospital. Additionally, relatives claim that Faiz had previously threatened to harm the child.