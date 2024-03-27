In a historic move, Kerala Kalamandalam allows boys to learn 'Mohiniyattam'

Thrissur: Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University has decided to give admission to boys to learn Mohiniyattam in a major move to encourage gender equality. The historic decision was taken at the Kalamandalam administrative meeting here on Wednesday. It is learnt that the committee members unanimously passed the proposal a day after hosting RLV Ramakrishnan's Mohiniyattam performance.



With this, boys from Class 8 to Post Graduation will get an opportunity to learn Mohiniyattam at the cultural university.

The state witnessed a heated discussion on Mohiniyattam performance of male dancers after Sathyabhama, a dance teacher and former student at Kalamandalam criticised RLV Ramakrishnan.

In the purported interview, Sathyabhama had said, "The person who performs Mohiniyattam should be 'mohini' (enchanting). He has the colour of a crow. This is an art form that requires a stance that keeps the legs wide apart. There is nothing more repulsive than a man who performs with his legs wide apart in this manner.

"In my opinion, men should perform Mohiniyattam only if they are that good-looking...But his looks are unbearable."

Sathyabhama, however, had not specified whom she was referring to.

As the video of the interview went viral on social media, Ramakrishnan alleged that Sathyabhama targeted him with racist remarks.

Kerla Human Rights Commission and SC/ST Commission have registered a case against Sathyabhama over the row. On Wednesday, Ramakrishnan, brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani filed a police complaint against the dance teacher for insulting him with casteist remarks.