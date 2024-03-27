Sidharthan death: Kerala hands over documents to CBI

New Delhi: The State government on Wednesday handed over the documents related to the death of JS Sidharthan, the veterinary student found dead at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad's Pookode, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The documents were handed over by Special cell DySP Sreekanth to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension.



The State government had delayed the transfer of case by a week. Though the notification for the transfer was issued on March 9, the CBI was officially intimated about the same on March 16.

The case registered by Vythiri police was transferred to the CBI as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946. The state government handed over the case to CBI after Sidharthan's father visited the CM.

JS Sidharthanan, a second-year student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad, was found dead on February 18, allegedly after enduring severe ragging and mob trials.