Water sources in Nilgiri biosphere reserve dry up, tanker service initiated

Wayanad: Scant summer showers and soaring temperatures have aggravated the drought situation in the wildlife zones of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. Apart from the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) of the state, the biosphere includes the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary of Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu and Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves in Karnataka.



The authorities of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve have already started filling water in concrete tanks inside the jungle to cater to the wild animals who are struggling to get water from natural sources.

The water level in various sources of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is also dropping alarmingly. The officials are hopeful that they will have water reserves for at least a few more weeks.

Recently, the High Court-appointed committee visited WWS to examine the water availability for animals in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The team visited the sanctuary and expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the forest department to ensure water for the wildlife.

In the wake of recurring wildlife attacks on human habitats, a Division Bench of the High Court while considering a writ petition on wildlife attacks in Wayanad, had sought information from the forest department on measures taken to ensure water for animals in the jungles of Wayanad and Idukki districts.

Meanwhile, the migration of animals to the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary continues as the drought is severe in all nearby wildlife zones. The WWS spread over 344 sq km has 205 water sources including check dams, ponds and small water bodies.

According to Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden Dinesh Kumar, as of now, the sanctuary has no shortage of water. “The High Court appointed a committee which had visited the water sources of the sanctuary also had expressed satisfaction on the state of affairs," Dinesh Kumar said. “If we don't get rain this month, things will be tougher in April," he said.

Kumar also said the groundwater table has remained stable in the region due to habitat management practices like building check dams and ponds. At present a large number of animals migrate to the WWS in search of water sources in the sanctuary since water sources in Bandipur and Mudumalai wildlife zones have dried up.

Sources in the Bandipur tiger reserve told Onmanorama that though they are trying their best to ensure drinking water supply in the jungle through artificial tanks, but it is insufficient for the animals.