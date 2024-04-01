BJP bought CPM wholesale and Congress leaders in retail, says Hassan

Kochi: The BJP has purchased the CPM wholesale while it could only buy some leaders from the Congress, senior Congress leader M M Hassan said here on Monday. Hassan, who is the acting president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), also stressed his party’s long-term allegation that the CPM and the BJP have engaged in a tacit understanding in Kerala.

“Recently someone from Munnar went to Delhi with the hope of joining the BJP, but he couldn’t. That is because the BJP is not interested in retail purchases from the CPM. The BJP has already bought the CPM wholesale. It won’t be able to buy Congress wholesale,” Hassan, a former state minister, said. He was referring to former CPM MLA S Rajendran’s meeting with BJP leaders in Delhi.

Rajendran has denied making any move to join the BJP. However, BJP state president K Surendran said there have been several rounds of discussion with the CPM leader.

Hassan said none of the Congress leaders who have defected to BJP enjoys any support from the people. He was speaking at an interaction organised by the Ernakulam Press Club.

Asked about the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) extending support to Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, Hassan said he could react only after discussions within his party. He said SDPI had not held any discussion with any Congress on the matter.

Hassan said the central investigation agencies were reluctant to take any action against Vijayan because of the understanding between the ruling parties at the Centre and the state. Asked if the Congress wouldn’t lose the argument if the Enforcement Directorate arrests the CM, Hassan said, “Pinarayi is so sure that the agencies won’t touch him.” “Even if he is arrested, it will be an eyewash,” Hassan said.

Repeating the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, Hassan said the Lok Sabha polls will be a referendum on the performance of the state government too.

Hassan said the opposition INDIA bloc will come to power at the Centre with 300 seats. “Modi has been saying the BJP will win 370 seats. If they are so sure about it, why are they being so frantic? It is evident from the actions against opposition leaders that Modi and the BJP have been losing confidence day by day,” he said.