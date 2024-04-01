Sea incursion, swell waves likely to continue in Kerala; experts cite 'Kalla Kadal' phenomenon as reason

Thiruvananthapuram: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the probability of high tidal waves and sea incursions in the coming days, several district authorities across Kerala have asked people living in the coastal areas to be vigilant.

On Sunday, sea water gushed to the houses in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts leaving many families displaced. People from the affected areas were shifted to relief camps on Sunday night itself, said officials. Experts said a phenomenon called 'Kalla Kadal' was the reason for the high tidal waves on the Kerala coast.

What is 'Kalla Kadal'

Fishermen use the term ‘Kalla Kadal’ to refer to the unusual occurrence of high swell waves during good weather. According to weather experts, the phenomenon is triggered by storms as far away as the Antarctic region. After travelling thousands of kilometres across the ocean basin, the swell intensifies when it encounters a coastal current, a phenomenon known as remote forcing.

'Kalla Kadal' usually occur along the southern coast of India, mainly during the pre-monsoon period, in April and May during clear weather conditions.

Floating bridge collapses in Kannur

Meanwhile, the floating bridge at Kannur's Muzhappilangadu beach collapsed in the high tidal waves on Sunday. No casualties were reported as people were restricted from venturing into the sea due to rough sea conditions. According to fishermen here, sea incursion hit the coast around 2 pm on Sunday.

In Alappuzha, houses were flooded and fishing boats were destroyed in the sea attack. Purakkad, Pallithode, Thrikunnapuzha and other coastal areas are still reeling under water, say reports.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the sea incursion left around 60 km of the coastal area stretching from Pozhiyoor to Anchuthengu flooded on Sunday. Though the water receded, the coastal residents are worried that high tides may occur at any time triggering another sea attack.