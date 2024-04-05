Child marriage in Kozhikode: 5 booked on complaint of 15-year-old from Madurai

Kozhikode: An incident of child marriage has emerged from Kerala's Kozhikode district based on the complaint of a 15-year-old girl from Madurai.

The Elathur Police have booked the parents of the girl, a 28-year-old man to whom she was married, and his parents. Five others, who allegedly gave their support to the crime, have also been booked.

The girl has been moved to a children's home in Vellimadukunnu. Further procedures will be done after the girl is given counselling and a medical check-up, the police said.

The girl, a student of class 9, was allegedly married to a man hailing from Mankavu, who stayed with his family at East Hill.

The incident came to light when the girl, clad in a saree, managed to slip out and approach ward councillor Sathyabhama seeking a facility to pursue studies. The councillor on realising the girl was a minor, approached Chandran Iyyad, a volunteer of the Legal Services Authority, who along with Sub Judge M P Shyjal went to the City Police chief with a complaint.

In 2022, a case on child marriage was registered by the Medical College Police against a family from Kannur. The girl in that case was 17 and the marriage had been solemnised at Kuttikkattoor.