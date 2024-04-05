Deaths of Keralites in Arunachal hotel: SIT to crack 'black magic' mystery

Thiruvananthapuram: A six-member Special Investigation Team led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent of Police will probe into the mysterious deaths of three Keralites at a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh. Mobile phones and laptops seized from the hotel rooms of the deceased will be sent for detailed examination.



Kottayam couple Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39) and their friend Arya (29) were found dead in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh on April 2, Tuesday under mysterious circumstances. According to police, self-inflicted injuries with blades were found on their bodies. It is assumed that they ended life while performing some black magic ritual.

Police found Naveen and Devi who were Ayurvedic practitioners used a secret language in their emails to Arya.

"They have been engaged in discussing about afterlife since 2021 through email," said police. Arya reportedly received the email from a person named Don Bosco. Police assume that Naveen tactfully created this fake email address to conceal their communication. At the same time, the staff at the hotel where the trio ended life told police that Naveen didn't give ID proof of the two women during the time of check-in.

“ We suspect that their decision to end life at Zero Valley in Arunchal is linked with their strange belief,” said DCP Nidhin Raj who is in charge of the probe. The probe team has been trying to find the people who attracted Naveen and Devi to black magic.

According to police, the trio used to spend time on the internet researching topics like afterlife, extraterrestrial life, existence of aliens etc.

Devi and Arya hailing from Thiruvananthapuram's Vattiyurkavu reportedly acquainted with each other while working at a school. According to reports, Arya went missing from her house on March 27 and her father filed a police complaint in this regard. Meanwhile, Naveen and Devi left for Arunachal after convincing their parents that they were going for a tour. The three had reached the hotel on March 28.

The mortal remains of Devi and Arya were cremated at Santhikavadam in Thycaud on Thursday, while Naveen’s body was taken to his home town in Kottayam.